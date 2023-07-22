Amalgamated Bank Buys 336 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $11,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $193.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.35 and a 200 day moving average of $180.96. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $136.96 and a 12 month high of $199.83.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,166 shares of company stock worth $2,192,677. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.25.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.