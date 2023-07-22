Amalgamated Bank Acquires 465 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $9,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Hess by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 57,965 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Hess by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Hess by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock opened at $142.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hess from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.47.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

