Amalgamated Bank Acquires 2,548 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Shares of A opened at $127.59 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.28 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

