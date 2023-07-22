Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Update

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 640,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 756,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPS. Springhouse Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter worth $285,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the first quarter worth $54,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter valued at $3,284,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 139.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Price Performance
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
