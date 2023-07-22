alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Stock Price Up 0.2%

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €5.10 ($5.73) and last traded at €5.10 ($5.73). Approximately 1,884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 583,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.09 ($5.72).
The company has a 50-day moving average of €5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.82 million and a PE ratio of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27.
Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.
