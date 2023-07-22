Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.52-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 11.14.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

PINE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.25 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,436.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,436.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Albright purchased 4,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $68,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,191.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,982. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Stories

