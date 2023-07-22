Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Alphabet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $120.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.23. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

