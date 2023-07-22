Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Short Interest Update

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the June 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 779,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ALSN. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $113,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,849.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.2% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 507,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 27.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 25,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 21.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.