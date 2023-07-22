Algorand Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $901.60 million and $33.93 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00045903 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,794,019,792 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

