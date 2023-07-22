Algorand Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $901.60 million and $33.93 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00045903 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031358 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013941 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004881 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003046 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000139 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000748 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000059 BTC.
Algorand Coin Profile
Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,794,019,792 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.
Algorand Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.
