Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,823,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,225 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $15,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 866.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 114.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQN traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $8.28. 9,653,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,525,424. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -138.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently -716.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

