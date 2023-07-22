Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.55%.

Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance

ALFVY stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Danske cut shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

