Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI) Trading Down 0.5%

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.43 and last traded at $25.43. Approximately 4,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 4,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03.

Institutional Trading of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alexis Practical Tactical ETF stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,175 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 7.03% of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Alexis Practical Tactical ETF

The Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (LEXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund whose exposure varies among asset classes depending on market conditions and fund advisers assessment of multiple factors. LEXI was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Alexis.

