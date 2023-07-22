Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKTX stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.61.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 228,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

