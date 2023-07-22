Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Short Interest Update

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the June 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 696,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.77. 205,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,916. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24.

Insider Activity

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.80 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,224.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,700 shares of company stock worth $90,051. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Featured Stories

