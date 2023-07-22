Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.21

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.21 and traded as low as $14.22. Air China shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

Air China Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air China had a negative return on equity of 98.73% and a negative net margin of 40.81%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air China Limited will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

