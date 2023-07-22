Aion Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $2,332.22 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.05 or 0.00238106 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00051447 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00025380 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031342 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

