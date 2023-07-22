Aimia (OTCMKTS:GAPFF) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAPFF – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 117,090 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 374% from the average daily volume of 24,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Aimia Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

