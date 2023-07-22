Advisory Alpha LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.38.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

