Advisory Alpha LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 24,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,825,000 after buying an additional 15,906 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,508.2% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 147,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 141,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $510.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $490.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $287.82 and a one year high of $533.26.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
