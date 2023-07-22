Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $212,000 in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 22,222.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA UNG opened at $7.27 on Friday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $34.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

