Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson lowered Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial lowered Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.37.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $91.91 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.23.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $203,565,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

