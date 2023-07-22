Achain (ACT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $218,984.42 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Achain has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008984 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000269 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002303 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002849 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

