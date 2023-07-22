Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 41 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Mastercard Price Performance
MA opened at $397.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $404.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $382.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.13.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
