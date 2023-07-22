Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires 1,207 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,117 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 153,376 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.8% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 78,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,181 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.1% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 267,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.23.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.59. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

