Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 5,700,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.93 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $4,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,913 shares in the company, valued at $33,079,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $4,250,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,079,198.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 186,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,536 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $3,958,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $608,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 10,219 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 32,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANF. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

