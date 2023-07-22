AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $81,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $415,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 64.9% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the first quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 16.2% during the first quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $143.75 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

