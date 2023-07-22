Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.30-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.30 to $4.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.53.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $114.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.31. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.69.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 62.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,954 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $1,893,715,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after acquiring an additional 218,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,314 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

