Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 332 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Royal Gold accounts for approximately 0.8% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Royal Gold worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 111.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after acquiring an additional 23,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.11.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

Royal Gold Stock Performance

In related news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Royal Gold news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,895 shares of company stock worth $1,972,930 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $121.95. 306,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,888. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $147.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.