Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.65. 2,249,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,992. The firm has a market cap of $132.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.20 and its 200 day moving average is $234.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

