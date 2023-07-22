Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 159 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

NYSE:KMB traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.15. 2,080,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,095. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

