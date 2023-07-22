Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,337 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,719 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after acquiring an additional 182,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.63. The company had a trading volume of 51,284,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,712,438. The company has a market capitalization of $214.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

