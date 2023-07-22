Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $162.47. 2,653,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $162.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.27.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

