Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 173 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $199.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,804,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.69 and its 200-day moving average is $201.95.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Several analysts have commented on CB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

