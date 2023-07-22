Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 130,938 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 759,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,938 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 7.0% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $50,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $69.11. 6,923,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

