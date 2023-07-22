Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.36.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $462.04. 2,226,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,292. The company has a market cap of $438.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $469.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $446.38 and its 200 day moving average is $386.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

