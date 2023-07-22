Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 106 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,919 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.82. The company had a trading volume of 20,370,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,419,829. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

