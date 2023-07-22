Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,588 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $162,652,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,890,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,357,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $36,864,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,303,000.

JAAA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.05. The company had a trading volume of 551,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,832. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $50.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

