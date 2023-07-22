AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Short Interest Update

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 612,200 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 696,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 151,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AAR during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in AAR by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIR. StockNews.com began coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AAR from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of AIR stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 346,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,003. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.61. AAR has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.92 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

