AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.17

Shares of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and traded as high as $2.21. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 1,028 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA raised shares of AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0123 per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. AAC Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

