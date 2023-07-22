8,355 Shares in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Bought by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on REXR. Mizuho began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average is $56.83. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.92 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

