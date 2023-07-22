83 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $2,481,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 40.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Booking by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 527 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,699,526 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Booking from $2,960.00 to $3,130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,774.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,923.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,691.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,564.70. The company has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,998.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

