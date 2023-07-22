5,600 Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WAL. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL opened at $48.36 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.