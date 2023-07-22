51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered 51Talk Online Education Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COE opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28.

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group ( NYSE:COE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.55 million during the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 118.51% and a negative return on equity of 152.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

