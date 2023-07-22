49,234 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 32,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 484,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 124,228 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 239,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in First Horizon by 4.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,594,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,350,000 after buying an additional 73,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in First Horizon by 35.0% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FHN shares. Raymond James upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

