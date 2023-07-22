3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 0.1 %

MMM opened at $104.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average of $106.63.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.