3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
3M Stock Up 0.1 %
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
3M Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.25.
About 3M
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 3M
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.