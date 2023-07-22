25,366 Shares in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Purchased by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises 2.6% of Tevis Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,950,000. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,990,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,633,000 after buying an additional 675,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,834 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,745,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,047,000 after acquiring an additional 627,280 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,899,000 after acquiring an additional 332,630 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.56 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.88.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

