1900 Wealth Management LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Duke Energy Stock Up 1.7 %
DUK stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.78. 2,694,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,788. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.08. The company has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.
Duke Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.15%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.82.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
