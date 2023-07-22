1900 Wealth Management LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

DUK stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.78. 2,694,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,788. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.08. The company has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.82.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.