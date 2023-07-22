1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 131 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,801,000 after purchasing an additional 121,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after purchasing an additional 741,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,510,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,485,000 after purchasing an additional 150,389 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.25. 632,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,962. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.