1900 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.34. 8,739,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,379,938. The firm has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

