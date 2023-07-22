1900 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.8% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $17,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IQLT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.23. 1,160,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,233. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.07.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

